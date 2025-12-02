Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

In other news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $505,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

