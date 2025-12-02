Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,250 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 985,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Helen of Troy by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,985.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,755 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period.
Helen of Troy Stock Performance
Helen of Troy stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $450.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on HELE
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helen of Troy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.