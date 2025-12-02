Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,250 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 985,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Helen of Troy by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,985.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,755 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $450.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

