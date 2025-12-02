Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,750 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $150,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 67.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $254,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price objective on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRAA

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In related news, Director Geir Olsen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,933 shares in the company, valued at $833,901.95. The trade was a 34.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.