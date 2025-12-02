First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 35.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.