Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,651,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,266 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $284,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,793,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 32.3% during the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,210,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,657,000 after acquiring an additional 295,248 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 26.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,166,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,034,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $19,239,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

