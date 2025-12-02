Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $7,557,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,456.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 653,800 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 108,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,281,975 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Celsius’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.