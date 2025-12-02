Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 1,712.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,620 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Tronox worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Tronox by 192.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,002 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 751,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tronox by 244.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $3.90 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

TROX opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.76%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

