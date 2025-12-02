Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Saia worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Saia by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,452,000 after acquiring an additional 288,746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,184,000 after purchasing an additional 336,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,206,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,705,000 after purchasing an additional 315,514 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 59.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 480,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,900,000 after purchasing an additional 179,444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 12.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 421,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,115.20. The trade was a 29.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.34. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $581.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Saia in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.10.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

