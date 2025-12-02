Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in OneMain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OneMain by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in OneMain by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $68.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $2,083,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 40,652 shares of company stock worth $2,420,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

