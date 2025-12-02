Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,718 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AutoNation by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,641,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $210.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day moving average is $204.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.