Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 83,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $143.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $273,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,836.12. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,653. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

