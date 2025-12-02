Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,288 Shares of Northrim BanCorp Inc $NRIM

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.90% of Northrim BanCorp worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. Northrim BanCorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 25.32%.The firm had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Northrim BanCorp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.