Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,485 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

