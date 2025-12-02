GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,614,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 37.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,595,000 after buying an additional 442,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 3,054.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after buying an additional 423,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 6,163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 397,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 391,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 589,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,388,000 after acquiring an additional 366,711 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx stock opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,817.89 and a beta of 1.98.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $52,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,980.78. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Ruch sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $6,094,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,978.17. This trade represents a 76.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,775 shares of company stock worth $8,170,087. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

