Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 690,800.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE CMP opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

