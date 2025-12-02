Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,414,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,589 shares of company stock worth $16,439,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 606.89, a P/E/G ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 3.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

