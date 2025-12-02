Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $85.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

