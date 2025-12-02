Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,032 American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 31.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

