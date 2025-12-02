Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,039 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,039 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.6% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 509,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,214,000 after purchasing an additional 125,223 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.