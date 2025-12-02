Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after buying an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,674,000 after acquiring an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $196.94 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

