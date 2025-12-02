Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in EPR Properties $EPR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $1,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,114.75. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,850. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.59%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

