Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.6%

ATO opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.