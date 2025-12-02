Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Rithm Capital

In related news, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

