Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

