Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 364.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,938,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 2,305,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,621,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after acquiring an additional 559,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 550,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 545,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NWG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

