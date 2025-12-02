Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 982 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

IWO opened at $322.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

