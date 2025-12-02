GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,763,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $497,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $15,659,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,541,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 577.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,630 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in GoDaddy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.80. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at $36,711,488.79. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $2,752,397. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

