GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

