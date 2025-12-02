Head-To-Head Contrast: BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -14.25% -23.49% -14.18% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BT Brands and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 SSP Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BT Brands and SSP Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $14.04 million 0.70 -$2.31 million ($0.14) -11.43 SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.31 $34.75 million N/A N/A

SSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Risk and Volatility

BT Brands has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SSP Group beats BT Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

