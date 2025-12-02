Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December $NDEC Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $498,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1%
NDEC stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (NDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ-100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NDEC was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
