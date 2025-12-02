International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.8% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

International Business Machines stock opened at $305.68 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.