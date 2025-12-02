Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,659,000 after acquiring an additional 828,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,426.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 737,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 680,650 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,765,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 602,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,551 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.0641 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

