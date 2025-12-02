iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.2650. 74 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.