iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Sold by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

