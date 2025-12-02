Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a market cap of $495.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

