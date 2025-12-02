KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,735 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,916,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in KE by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,973,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,546,000 after buying an additional 712,126 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KE by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,522,000 after buying an additional 3,315,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 299.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,172 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 777.5% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 4,771,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

BEKE stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.65. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

