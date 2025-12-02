LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.49 and traded as high as $56.73. LendingTree shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 154,468 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on LendingTree and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

LendingTree Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $772.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LendingTree by 281.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 11.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

