Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Financial Review

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lipocine and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipocine 1 0 1 1 2.67 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lipocine presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.21%. Given Lipocine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.1% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lipocine and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipocine N/A -23.59% -21.91% Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR 39.53% 12.25% 10.94%

Volatility & Risk

Lipocine has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lipocine and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipocine $4.32 million 4.28 $10,000.00 ($1.02) -3.26 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR $2.88 billion 4.95 $1.12 billion $0.64 13.08

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Lipocine. Lipocine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR beats Lipocine on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate. The company's pipeline candidates also include TLANDO XR a candidate for oral TRT for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study; LPCN 1148, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, being developed for the treatment of cirrhosis, currently under Phase 2 clinical studies; LPCN 1154, An oral neurosteroid, being developed for the treatment of postpartum depression, currently under Phase 2 studies; LPCN 2101, a NAS candidate, for women with epilepsy; and LPCN 2203 for essential tremor. It is also involved in the development of LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone for the treatment of pre-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which has completed Phase 2 testing; and LPCN 1107, an oral product candidate of 17-alpha-hydroxy progesterone caproate product, currently under Phase 3 studies for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug. It also develops S-872600 an influenza nasal vaccine; S-875670 anCOVID-19 nasal vaccine; S-540956 a nucleic acid adjuvant; S-554110 a nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; S-337395 for RSV infections; S-892216 for COVID-19 therapeutics; Olorofim for invasive aspergillosis; cefiderocol for aerobic gram-negative bacterial infections and infectious diseases; S-268019 a COVID-19 prophylactic vaccine; S-268019 a prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19; ensitrelvir for COVID-19 treatment and prevention; baloxavir for influenza virus infection; S-365598 for HIV infection; and S-555739 for suppressing aggravation of COVID-19. In addition, the company develops S-540956 for nucleic acid adjuvant; S-109802 for post-stroke spasticity; S-151128 for chronic pain; S-588210 and S-531011 for solid tumor; S-309309 for obesity; BPN14770 for Alzheimer’s disease and fragile X syndrome; S-588410 for bladder cancer; S-488210 for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; S-005151 for Acute ischemic stroke and epidermolysis bullosa; Rizmoic for opioid-induced constipation; ADR-001 for decompensated liver cirrhosis; S-222611 for malignant tumor; S-812217 for depression; GRT7039 for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee; SDT-001 for inattentive ADHD; S-588410 for esophageal cancer; SR-0379 for cutaneous ulcer; and S-723595 for type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

