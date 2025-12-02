Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,785 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,339,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,837,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,101,000 after purchasing an additional 471,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $543.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $488.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $558.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

