Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. $MCB Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCB opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $81.33. The stock has a market cap of $773.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.28). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $79.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Metropolitan Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $99,337.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,100.33. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,070.44. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,167 shares of company stock worth $83,010 and sold 9,875 shares worth $752,381. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

