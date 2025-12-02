Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $164,523,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 167,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.1%

MSFT opened at $486.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.83. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.