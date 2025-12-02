Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 124,828 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 371,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

