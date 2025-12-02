NatWest Group plc $NWG Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 410.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $16.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NWG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

