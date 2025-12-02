Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290.50 and last traded at GBX 293.56. 3,742,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 613% from the average session volume of 524,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Next 15 Group from GBX 344 to GBX 479 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498.

The firm has a market capitalization of £296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 296.65.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 22.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Next 15 Group plc will post 60.4827586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Mark Astaire acquired 9,500 shares of Next 15 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 per share, with a total value of £30,115. Also, insider Mickey Kalifa acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 320 per share, with a total value of £100,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

