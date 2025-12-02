Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $21,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $557,434.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.