O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,480.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $536,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

