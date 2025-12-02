Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $21.38. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 31,220 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $297.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.73%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Park-Ohio by 25.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 46.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,037,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

