Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $20.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 180 shares.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 52.05% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.