PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,049 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $988,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $2,330,594,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $163.65.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.