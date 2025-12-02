PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 144.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,560 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.